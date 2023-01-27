Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $1.24 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $94.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

