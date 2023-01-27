Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $1.24 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $94.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
