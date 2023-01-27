Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the December 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:LOKM remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 8.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

