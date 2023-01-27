Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,893,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.14.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.87. The stock had a trading volume of 584,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,458. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

