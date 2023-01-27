Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $459.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.17. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

