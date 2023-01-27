Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Head to Head Survey

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.34 $14.96 million $3.58 10.13 Logansport Financial $10.79 million 2.26 $3.21 million $5.34 7.49

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

23.0% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Logansport Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 18.63% 10.91% 0.79% Logansport Financial 29.93% N/A N/A

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Finward Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Logansport Financial pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Logansport Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

