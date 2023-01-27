LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMP. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.91) to GBX 205 ($2.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.79) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 229.17 ($2.84).

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 189.70 ($2.35) on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.40 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 728.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.23.

LondonMetric Property Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.36), for a total value of £573,000 ($709,421.82).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

