Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.33 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $56.33 million and approximately $72,801.51 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00217892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001714 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66,135.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

