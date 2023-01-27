Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.46 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $18.46 million and $21,191.82 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00217712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00278815 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,651.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.