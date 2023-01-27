Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a negative return on equity of 244.60%. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

