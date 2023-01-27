Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$68.27 and last traded at C$68.35. 11,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.54.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.34.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

