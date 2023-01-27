Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $105.82 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $106.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 819,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,581,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

