Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MCB stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $109.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.