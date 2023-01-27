Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Middlesex Water by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $86.06 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $109.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.