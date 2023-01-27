Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 612 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

BR opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

