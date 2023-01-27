Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys Shares of 11,450 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

