Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Waters by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters Stock Performance

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $333.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.64.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.