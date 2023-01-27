Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of GBARF traded down C$0.00 on Friday, hitting C$0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

