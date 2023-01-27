Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Monarch Mining Price Performance
Shares of GBARF traded down C$0.00 on Friday, hitting C$0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61.
About Monarch Mining
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Mining (GBARF)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.