Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $51.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 65,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

