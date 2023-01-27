Morgan Stanley Cuts Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target to GBX 210

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SYYYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Synthomer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Synthomer Price Performance

Shares of SYYYF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Synthomer has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

