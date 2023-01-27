Morgan Stanley Increases Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $68.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

