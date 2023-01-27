Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.14. 5,708,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,112,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

