Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 434.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mowi ASA from 198.00 to 167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Mowi ASA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mowi ASA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.53. 16,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

