Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Sets New 12-Month High at $336.00

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €336.00 ($365.22) and last traded at €332.00 ($360.87), with a volume of 248980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €332.10 ($360.98).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €309.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €267.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

