National Grid (LON:NG.L) Given a GBX 1,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,100 ($13.62) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($14.24) price target on National Grid in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,150 ($14.24) price objective on National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($12.63) price objective on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($13.25) price objective on National Grid in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.00) price objective on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 880.60 ($10.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.30). The company has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

