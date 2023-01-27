New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFE. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from New Fortress Energy’s previous Special dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 24.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 902.26%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.