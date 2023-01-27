NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on February 14th

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8125 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 92.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

NEP opened at $73.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

