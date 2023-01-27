Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE NOC opened at $443.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.63 and its 200-day moving average is $497.70.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

