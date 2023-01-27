Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NWPX. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

Shares of NWPX opened at $36.16 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $358.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $122.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

