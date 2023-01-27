NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.