Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.67.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
