Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.01. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Organovo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

