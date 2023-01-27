Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.8 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$18.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$18.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$9,390,687.68. In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $700,592.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

