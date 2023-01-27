Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $159.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.52, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,452,938 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

