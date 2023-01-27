Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 5,547,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,910,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

