Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $277.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.39.

Shares of PXD opened at $237.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.79 and a 200 day moving average of $236.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

