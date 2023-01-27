Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.56.
Polaris Stock Performance
NYSE PII traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $107.18. 733,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,722. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Institutional Trading of Polaris
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
