Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.56.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $107.18. 733,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,722. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.