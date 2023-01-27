Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $47.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

