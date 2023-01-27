Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) traded up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 20,459,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 8,414,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Up 12.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

