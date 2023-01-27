Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 74.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
Princeton Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.54. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BPRN. Raymond James began coverage on Princeton Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Princeton Bancorp to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.
Princeton Bancorp Company Profile
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.
