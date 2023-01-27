Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 74.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.54. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPRN. Raymond James began coverage on Princeton Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Princeton Bancorp to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

