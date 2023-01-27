Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Prospector Capital Stock Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ PRSRW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,123. Prospector Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prospector Capital stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

