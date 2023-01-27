Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $17.04 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Biogen stock opened at $291.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 614.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

