Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,162 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,549 shares of company stock valued at $37,233,959 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $432.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

