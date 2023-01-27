Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 38,730 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,992,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,992,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,888,603 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

