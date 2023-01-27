Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 80.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 14%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

