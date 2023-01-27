Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,403,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,285,000 after purchasing an additional 214,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,152,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 380,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

Pentair Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $50.59 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.