Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $298,465,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $177.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $211.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

