Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.96 Million in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

