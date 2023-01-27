Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 476.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 320,171 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,436,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

