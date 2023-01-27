Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.
Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
