Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5,602.38

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5,602.38 and approximately $181,305.80 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00217688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,079.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.