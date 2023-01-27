REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $23.00 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.99.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 176,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 163,513 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,572,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

